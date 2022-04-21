Atria Investments LLC Sells 2,935 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $907,215,000 after purchasing an additional 194,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,420.06.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

