IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 678,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 343,605 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

