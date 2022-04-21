IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Blucora worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.80.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blucora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

