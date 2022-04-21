IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Greif by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE GEF opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

