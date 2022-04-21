IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Shares of VMC opened at $182.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.29. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

