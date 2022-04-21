Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Position Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $104.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.72. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.24 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

