Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 996 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock worth $3,329,690 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $331.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.33. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $333.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

