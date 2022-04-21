Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Unity Software by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 in the last ninety days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:U opened at $83.77 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.32 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.14.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.64.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

