First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,754 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after acquiring an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after acquiring an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in First Solar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,943 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after acquiring an additional 322,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in First Solar by 233.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 194,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 135,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $194,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $42,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,525. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $76.93 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.67.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

