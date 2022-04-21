Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth about $92,347,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 53.2% in the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,029,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 112.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $307.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.22. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $406.43.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.00.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total transaction of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.