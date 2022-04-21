Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

