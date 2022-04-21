Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,760 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 105,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after buying an additional 912,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after buying an additional 710,079 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after buying an additional 655,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 85.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,377,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 634,888 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.28.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $75.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

