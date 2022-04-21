Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 26,162 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

ES opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $93.82.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.03%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

