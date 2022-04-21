Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,585 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 571,867 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,155,000 after buying an additional 493,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.68. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.