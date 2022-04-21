Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. FMR LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DTE Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,090,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,367,000 after buying an additional 251,113 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in DTE Energy by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.71 and a 200 day moving average of $119.98. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $107.38 and a 52-week high of $139.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

