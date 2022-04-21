Advisor Partners LLC Invests $207,000 in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGS opened at $89.20 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

