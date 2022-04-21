Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,562 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,909,000 after buying an additional 1,594,781 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 127.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,051,000 after buying an additional 968,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after buying an additional 528,206 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $10,917,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,502,000 after buying an additional 446,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

FSK stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.44. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

