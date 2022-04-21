American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $167.56 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.20 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.03 and its 200-day moving average is $166.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.