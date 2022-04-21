Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.61. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

