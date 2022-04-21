Atria Investments LLC Buys 936 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

Shares of LPLA opened at $217.90 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.03 and a 52-week high of $220.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.68 and its 200-day moving average is $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.02.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.76%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.59 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.