The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 48,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

