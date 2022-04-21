Atria Investments LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,211 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.