Atria Investments LLC Boosts Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 138,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.9% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

