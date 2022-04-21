Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $338.20 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $302.57 and a 12-month high of $374.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.25.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

