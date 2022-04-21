Atria Investments LLC Purchases 27,453 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,453 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 640,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 223,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 51,436 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

