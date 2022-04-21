Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,413 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 3,393.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Generac by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $259.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.69. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.40 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.25.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

