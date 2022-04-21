Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 2.55% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

USEP stock opened at $28.12 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $28.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

