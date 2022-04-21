Atria Investments LLC Purchases 542 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.69% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 599.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KCE opened at $88.56 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $83.41 and a one year high of $110.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.09.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

