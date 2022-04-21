iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $758,000.

HDV stock opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.67. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.33.

