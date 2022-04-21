Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Increased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allegion by 282.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Allegion by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 12.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock opened at $112.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.14. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

