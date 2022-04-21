W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,276,000 after purchasing an additional 509,290 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $85.73 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 189.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

