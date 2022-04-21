Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Down 20.1% in March

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $168.01 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $124.95 and a 1-year high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $732,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after purchasing an additional 679,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 201.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.