IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Unitil worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE UTL opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $851.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $59.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

