VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.53% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.