Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

MSGE stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $516.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

