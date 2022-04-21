Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $83.78

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after buying an additional 400,777 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,681,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,701,000 after buying an additional 336,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,565,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $836,605,000 after buying an additional 315,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,845,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,748,000 after buying an additional 600,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $72.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.