Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $75,775,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,056 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMH opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.94.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

