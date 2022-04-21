Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 651.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 121.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $424.61 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $347.88 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.89.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

