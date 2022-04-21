IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 789 Shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in The RMR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The RMR Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of RMR stock opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $32.67. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.04%.

The RMR Group Profile (Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.