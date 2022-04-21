IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 920 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Simmons First National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Simmons First National by 10.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $32.76.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

