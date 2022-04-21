Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $230,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James Berry sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $62,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 669 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $54,677.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571 shares of company stock valued at $129,575 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $91.42 on Thursday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $93.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $226.42 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

