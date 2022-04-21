IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

