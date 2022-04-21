Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Decreased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,220,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after purchasing an additional 649,818 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Maximus by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,145,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 407,889 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Maximus by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,598,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,219,000 after purchasing an additional 235,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,248,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maximus by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

