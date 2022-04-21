Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $207,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

SIX opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.75.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

