IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.98.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

