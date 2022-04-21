IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 334 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in City were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of City by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of City by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of City by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.
City stock opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.98. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.59. City Holding has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. City’s payout ratio is presently 42.33%.
CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About City (Get Rating)
City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
