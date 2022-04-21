IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 543 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,363,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,793,000 after acquiring an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 476.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 134,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,586,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,275,000 after acquiring an additional 99,548 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $4,753,000. Finally, M3F Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $3,095,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.08). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 21.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

