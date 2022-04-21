Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Position Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 872,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after acquiring an additional 31,168 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

SIX opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 2.30.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

