Atria Investments LLC Reduces Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,076 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 1.61% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $828,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 243.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.39. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

