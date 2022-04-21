Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunge Ltd. is an integrated global agribusiness and food company spanning the farm-to-consumer food chain. Bunge processes, produces, moves, distributes and markets food on five continents. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Bunge from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.14.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

